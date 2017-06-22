When the first of the bombs were detonated in the tragic 2013 attack on the Boston Marathon, Jeff Bauman was waiting near the finish line for his girlfriend Erin Hurley. One of the most widely circulated images of the brutal aftermath was of Bauman being rushed away in a wheelchair after being severely injured; he ended up losing both of his legs. However, Bauman survived, and was able to begin the long journey back to a normal life, and his real-life story is the basis for director David Gordon Green’s upcoming Stronger.

As sometimes happens, it’ll be the second film of the year to touch on the marathon attacks after Peter Berg’s Patriots Day. While Berg took a grittier and more action-centric approach to the ensuing manhunt for the bombers, Stronger will be rooted in the human side of a city’s struggle to rebuild itself in the wake of the unspeakable. Specifically, it will focus on what that April day meant for just two of the people affected.

With Jake Gyllenhaal as Bauman and Tatiana Maslany as Hurley, Stronger has the potential to offer a more honest, unblinking perspective on what overcoming a personal tragedy often looks like in reality. What’s more, the film’s first trailer suggests that it’ll be a touching but less sentimental version of a “based on true events” story.” Check out the preview above.

Stronger will begin its theatrical run in limited release on September 22nd.