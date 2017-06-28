Last weekend, The Killers delivered a hits-filled surprise set at Glastonbury 2017. The band is back today with a new music video for “The Man”, the lead single off upcoming album Wonderful Wonderful.

Frontman Brandon Flowers stars in the visual, playing various types of men. One lives in a trailer park and passes time shooting things and flexing his muscles, while another makes his living as a flashy Las Vegas performer. Despite their contrasting lives and socioeconomic statuses, however, Flowers shows they still share a number of the same insecurities and character flaws.

Check it out above.

Wonderful Wonderful was helmed by Garret “Jacknife” Lee (R.E.M., Weezer, Silversun Pickups), with additional production from longtime collaborator Stuart Price. Recording took place in the band’s hometown of Las Vegas as well as in Los Angeles.