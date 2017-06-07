Brazilian psych rockers Boogarins share surprise new album Lá Vem a Morte: Stream

Photo by​ ​Beatriz Perini

At last year’s Big Ears Festival in Knoxville, Tennessee, we pegged Brazilian psych rock outfit Boogarins as one of the bands most likely to blow up. With their surprise (!) new album, Lá Vem a Morte, set to drop this Friday (June 9th), that fuse may just be ready to ignite.

The unannounced record comes shortly after the band released their first-ever English language single, “A Pattern Repeated On”. That track featured guest vocalist John Schmersal, but Lá Vem a Morte finds the band returning to Dinho Almeida’s exclusively Portuguese lyrics. But even if you don’t speak the language, the message is clear: This is an album that is begging you to confront your cynical ways and reconcile them with the realities of the world around you, whether those truths are “good” or “bad.”

Perhaps the band puts it best themselves:

“Maybe it’s always been this way. But it seems that we are living in a time where you might feel pretty close to an unhappy ending, inside the chaotic situation of the nowadays world. Relationships lose their meaning. Cynicism is not just a feeling anymore. It is something solid, that hurts every time you try to consider that your wishes need to respect someone else’s lives. Every day, you don’t really want to wake up. The confusion of dark dreams is more pleasant than the weak form you assume day-by-day. Being attacked in so many ways and directions, that you don’t known the real reason you put yourself in this situation. These songs are a reflection of the lack of sensibility in which we live. Maybe it’s time to be strong, throw away the hypocrisy and face the bad and the good feelings at once… and find some deep truth besides the infinite superficiality of our days.​​”

Stream Lá Vem a Morte in its entirety via the YouTube player below.

Lá Vem a Morte Album Art:

Lá Vem a Morte Tracklist:

01. Lá Vem a Morte pt.1

02. FOIMAL

03. ONDA NEGRA

04. POLUÇÃO NOTURNA

05. Lá Vem a Morte pt.2

06. CORREDOR POLONÊS

07. ELOGIO À INSTITUIÇÃO DO CINISMO

08. Lá Vem a Morte pt.3

Boogarins chose the timing of this surprise record wisely, as they’re just about to head out on a North American tour. Find their complete schedule below.

Boogarins 2017 Tour Dates:

06/07 – San Diego, CA @ Soda Bar

06/08 – Los Angeles, CA @ Bootleg Bar

06/10 – Sonoma, CA @ Huichica Music Festival

06/11 – San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel

06/13 – Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios

06/14 – Seattle, WA @ Barboza

06/15 – Boise, ID @ The Olympic

06/16 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge

06/17 – Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theater

06/18 – Albuquerque, @ NM Sister

06/20 – Dallas, TX @ Club Dada

06/21 – Austin, TX @ The Sidewinder

06/22 – Houston, TX @ The Secret Group

06/23 – Baton Rouge, LA @ Spanish Moon

06/24 – Atlanta, GA @ Drunken Unicorn

06/25 – Jacksonville, FL @ Jack Rabbits

06/26 – Orlando, FL @ The Patio

06/27 – Tampa, FL @ The Crowbar

06/29 – Charleston, SC @ The Royal American

06/30 – Durham, NC @ Motorco Music Hall

07/01 – Washington, DC @ Songbyrd

07/03 – Toronto, ON @ The Legendary Horseshoe Tavern

07/04 – Montreal, QC @ Divan Orange

07/05 – Burlington, VT @ ArtsRiot

07/06 – Allston, MA @ Great Scott

07/07 – Philadelphia, PA @ Boot & Saddle

07/08 – Brooklyn, NY @ Union Pool