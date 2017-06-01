Since releasing LUX in 2012 (at the time his first album in seven years), Brian Eno hasn’t exactly kept fans wanting for more music. Last year alone saw him release both The Ship and Reflection. Live appearances, however, have been a different story. Eno’s tour history has been sporadic at best throughout the ’10s — which is what makes his surprise appearance at a show with The Gift last week so noteworthy.

Eno co-wrote and produced much of The Gift’s latest album, Altar, which dropped early last month. To celebrate the release, he joined the band on stage in London to perform their collaborative track “Love Without Violins”. Eno and The Gift singer Sónia Tavares share vocals on the song, with the former coming in for the final third. While the 69-year-old musical icon might not be able to keep up with Tavares’ dance moves, his time away from the stage has done nothing to diminish the warmth of his vocals, which you can experience for yourself in the video above.