Brie Larson is the fourth HAIM sister in new Funny or Die video — watch

The odd child out tries to join the band ahead of their new album

on June 29, 2017, 1:04pm
Elizabeth Olsen had the right idea. She let her older sisters go have their mega-careers and then quietly, steadily built herself into a star. The fourth HAIM sister, unfortunately, is nowhere near as talented or smooth.

In a new video from Funny or Die, Oscar-winning actress Brie Larson plays Frime Haim, the obnoxious, ignorant, and slimy sibling who’s always been relegated to the background. When she finds out her sisters are putting out their new album, Something to Tell YouFrime decides it’s time to come out of the shadows and join the band. “Why can’t it be four sisters?” she asks indignantly. “The Beatles made it work.” Yeah, that pretty much says all you need to know about Frime.

The actual rockstars do their best to let Frime down directly, but she’s having none of it — especially when their mom, Donna, drops by to say she wants to join in, too. Watch the entire video above.

