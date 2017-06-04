Photo by Amanda Koeller

Yesterday at Comedy Central’s Colossal Clusterfest in San Francisco, Broad City’s Abbi Jacobson and Ilana Glazer led a live table read of Wayne’s World in honor of the film’s 25th anniversary.

Jacobson and Glazer played Garth and Wayne, respectively, and were joined Tia Carrere reprising her role as Cassandra, as well as comedians Tig Notaro, Ron Funches, John Michael Higgins, Moshe Kasher, Janet Varney, and Chris Gethard. Adding to fun, a live soundtrack to the reading was provided by The Killer Queens, an all-female Queen tribute band. You can check out some videos from the festivities below.

Broad City returns to Comedy Central for its fourth season August 23rd.

#ColossalClusterfest #BroadCity #WaynesWorld A post shared by MiSH.HoE (@mishhoe) on Jun 3, 2017 at 5:37pm PDT