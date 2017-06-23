Menu
New Music
The Best New Music in Rock, Alternative, Hip-Hop, and More
Expertly Curated by the CoS Staff

Broken Social Scene debut new song “Stay Happy” during KCRW session — watch

Yet another preview from the collective's first album in seven years, Hug of Thunder

by
on June 23, 2017, 4:25pm
0 comments

Feature photo by Philip Cosores

Broken Social Scene are a mere two weeks away from releasing their first album in seven years, Hug of Thunder. Ahead of the follow-up to 2010’s Forgiveness Rock Record, they’ve already shared several new tracks: “Halfway Home”, the title track, and “Skyline”. Now, the group’s unveiled yet another new song during a live session for KCRW’s Morning Becomes Electic program.

Entitled “Stay Happy”, it’s a laidback, warm track which features plenty of lush brass that ebbs and flows with the peaks of the song. Soak in the good vibes from the performance in the full video up top.

The Canadian collective also played “Halfway Home” and “Hug of Thunder” during their set. Check out those performances below.

In support of the new record, BSS is playing a few of the remaining summer and fall festivals, including Osheaga Festival and Meadows Music & Art Festival. In September, the group will embark on their first full US tour in six years.

Previous Story
Tycho remixes Maggie Rogers’ hit single “Alaska” — listen
Next Story
Eddie Vedder pays subtle, emotional tribute to Chris Cornell with performance of “Again Today” — watch
No comments
More Stories