Photo by Neil Krug
Earlier this year, Cage the Elephant took their “Live & Unpeeled” tour to select cities across the US. The band brought along a string section and new arrangements of their songs, presenting fans with a rare stripped-down experience from the noted rockers. Those shows were also recording sessions, however, and now the sound of Cage unplugged is coming home as the band’s latest album, Unpeeled.
Due July 28th from RCA Records, the 21-track collection was captured during the series of intimate concerts in cities like Los Angeles, Knoxville, and Washington, DC. 18 of the songs are reworkings of the band’s own material, while the other three are covers, including The Stranglers’ “Golden Brown” and Daft Punk’s “Instant Crush”. The third remake is of the classic “Whole Wide World” by Wreckless Eric, the video for which the band is premiering today.
Cage the Elephant recorded their Unpeeled version of the 1977 tune at the Ryman Auditorium in their hometown of Nashville. In the video below, you can see how the stripped-down setting did little to stifle the band’s singular energy, especially with Matt Shultz at the helm.
“Many times you’re adding sonic layers looking for something to hide behind,” Shultz tells Consequence of Sound about the rendition, “and what you don’t realize is that that vulnerability and that nakedness might be the most compelling and interesting thing about the song.”
Check it out:
Pre-orders for Unpeeled are available via iTunes. The complete track listing and album art are below.
Unpeeled Album Artwork:
Unpeeled Tracklist:
01. Cry Baby
02. Whole Wide World
03. Sweetie Little Jean
04. Spiderhead
05. Take It Or Leave It
06. Too Late To Say Goodbye
07. Punchin’ Bag
08. Shake Me Down
09. Telescope
10. Instant Crush
11. Trouble
12. Ain’t No Rest For The Wicked
13. Rubber Ball
14. Aberdeen
15. Golden Brown
16. Cold Cold Cold
17. How Are You True
18. Come A Little Closer
19. Back Against The Wall
20. Cigarette Daydreams
21. Right Before My Eyes
Cage the Elephant have a number of tour dates coming up, most of which are festival appearances. However, they do have one more special “Live & Unpeeled” gig at London’s Union Chapel, where they’ll be accompanied by a string quartet. Find their complete itinerary below
Cage the Elephant 2017 Tour Dates:
06/23 – Beuningen, NL @ Down The Rabbit Hole
06/24 – Paris, FR @ Solidays
06/27 – Nottingham, UK @ Rock City
06/28 – Cardiff, UK @ Tramshed
06/30 – St. Gallen, CH @ Openair St. Gallen
07/01 – Arras, FR @ Main Square Festival
07/02 – Rotselaar, BE @ Rock Werchter
07/04 – Hradec Kralove, CZ @ Rock For People
07/06 – Bilbao, ES @ Bilbao BBK Live
07/07 – Madrid, ES @ Mad Cool Festival
07/08 – Lisbon, PT @ Nos Alive
07/10 – London, UK @ Union Chapel *
07/14 – Louisville, KY @ Forecastle Festival
07/23 – San Marcos, TX @ Float Fest 2017
07/28 – Oro-Medonte, ON @ Wayhome Music & Arts Festival
08/03 – Chicago, IL @ Lollapalooza
08/05 – Montreal, QC @ Osheaga Music & Arts Festival
09/09 – St Louis, MO @ Loufest
09/23 – Las Vegas, NV @ Life Is Beautiful Festival
09/30 – Mobile, AL @ Ten Sixty Five Street Party
10/07 – San bernardino, CA @ CAL JAM 17
10/18 – Mexico City, Mexico @ Corona Capital
* = Live & Unpeeled show