Last night on Seth Meyers, Cage the Elephant unveiled a new version of “Too Late to Say Goodbye”, one of the singles off their 2015 Grammy-winning album, Tell Me I’m Pretty. The updated rendition features contributions from a string quartet (as well as frontman Matt Shultz’s larger-than-life stage presence) and is scheduled to appear on a new live album called Unpeeled. Catch their performance up above.

Inspired by Live & Unpeeled, the band’s first-ever acoustic tour this past April, the LP reportedly collects 18 songs from across Cage the Elephant’s catalog, including covers. It’s scheduled to hit stores sometime this summer.

Cage the Elephant will also give fans plenty of chances to catch the band live and in-person, as their summer tour schedule is jam-packed with appearances at nearly every major music festival, including Bonnaroo, Lollapalooza, and Osheaga. See the full itinerary here.