Menu
New Music
The Best New Music in Rock, Alternative, Hip-Hop, and More
Expertly Curated by the CoS Staff

Calvin Harris enlists Katy Perry, Pharrell, and Big Sean for new song “Feels” — listen

A fourth guest-heavy cut taken from Harris' latest LP

by
on June 15, 2017, 11:25pm
0 comments

Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 1 is the forthcoming album from superstar DJ/producer Calvin Harris, due for arrival on June 30th. Already we’ve heard a handful of promising cuts from the 10-track effort, such as the stellar “Slide” featuring Frank Ocean and Migos, the Young Thug, Ariana Grande, and Pharrell-assisted “Heatstroke”, and “Rollin” accompanied by Future and Khalid. Today, yet another star-studded teaser has emerged with “Feels”.

(Read: 10 Artists Who Need to Curate a Music Festival)

Here, Harris is joined by a team of hip-hop and pop firepower in Katy Perry, Big Sean, and Pharrell. Additional songwriting credits go to Brittany Hazard, whose past work includes Rihanna’s “Work” and “Needed Me”, but Perry’s involvement is probably the most interesting considering her ongoing feud with Harris’ ex-gal Taylor Swift. Strategically chosen collaboration on the Witness pop singer’s part? Well, the track is called “Feels”…

Hear it for yourself down below.

Previous Story
Lorde releases new album Melodrama: Stream/download
Next Story
Big Boi drops new solo album Boomiverse: Stream/download
No comments
More Stories