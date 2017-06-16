Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 1 is the forthcoming album from superstar DJ/producer Calvin Harris, due for arrival on June 30th. Already we’ve heard a handful of promising cuts from the 10-track effort, such as the stellar “Slide” featuring Frank Ocean and Migos, the Young Thug, Ariana Grande, and Pharrell-assisted “Heatstroke”, and “Rollin” accompanied by Future and Khalid. Today, yet another star-studded teaser has emerged with “Feels”.

Here, Harris is joined by a team of hip-hop and pop firepower in Katy Perry, Big Sean, and Pharrell. Additional songwriting credits go to Brittany Hazard, whose past work includes Rihanna’s “Work” and “Needed Me”, but Perry’s involvement is probably the most interesting considering her ongoing feud with Harris’ ex-gal Taylor Swift. Strategically chosen collaboration on the Witness pop singer’s part? Well, the track is called “Feels”…

Hear it for yourself down below.