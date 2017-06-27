A handful of early singles off Calvin Harris’ star-studded Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 1 have been easy contenders for Song of the Summer, including “Slide”, featuring Frank Ocean and Migos, and the Future and Khalid-asissted “Rollin”. The superstar DJ/producer is embracing the hot season even more with his new music video for “Feels”.

Directed by Emil Nava, the colorful clip finds Harris hanging out on a tropical island with all three of the track’s collaborators, Katy Perry, Pharrell, and Big Sean. Some take in the ocean breeze on a rowboat, while others roll around in a field surrounded by flowers and palm trees. Watch it up above.

Funk Wav arrives June 30th and also promises collaborations with Nicki Minaj, D.R.A.M., ScHoolboy Q, Lil Yachty, and John Legend.

Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 1 Tracklist:

01. Slide (feat. Frank Ocean, Migos)

02. Cash Out (feat. ScHoolboy Q, PartyNextDoor, D.R.A.M.)

03. Heatstroke (feat. Young Thug, Pharrell, Ariana Grande)

04. Rollin’ (feat. Future, Khalid)

05. Prayers Up (feat. Travis Scott, A-Trak)

06. Holiday (feat. Snoop Dogg, John Legend, Takeoff)

07. Skrt on Me (feat. Nicki Minaj)

08. Feels (feat. Pharrell, Katy Perry, Big Sean)

09. Faking It (feat. Kehlani, Lil Yachty)

10. Hard to Love (feat. Jessie Reyez)