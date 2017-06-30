Menu
Calvin Harris releases star-studded new album, Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 1: Stream/download

Featuring Frank Ocean, Ariana Grande, Katy Perry, Migos, Pharrell, ScHoolboy Q, and many more

on June 30, 2017, 1:15am
Today, Calvin Harris celebrates the release of his star-studded fifth album, Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 1. Apple Music and Spotify users can stream it in full down below.

The follow-up to 2014’s Motion spans 10 tracks and boasts a who’s who of the music world. Frank Ocean and Migos appear on “Slide”; Ariana Grande, Young Thug, and Pharrell contribute to “Heatstroke”; Future and Khalid lend their talents to “Rollin”; and Katy Perry, Big Sean, and Pharrell feature on “Feels”.

(Read: 10 Artists Who Need to Curate a Music Festival)

ScHoolboy Q, Nicki Minaj, D.R.A.M., and John Legend also have credits on the superstar DJ/producer’s new LP, as do Snoop Dogg, Kehlani, A-Trak, and Lil Yachty. (No Taylor Swift, obviously.)

Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 1 Artwork:

calvin harris stream funk wav bounces vol1 download album mp3 Calvin Harris releases star studded new album, Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 1: Stream/download

Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 1 Tracklist:
01. Slide (feat. Frank Ocean, Migos)
02. Cash Out (feat. ScHoolboy Q, PartyNextDoor, D.R.A.M.)
03. Heatstroke (feat. Young Thug, Pharrell, Ariana Grande)
04. Rollin’ (feat. Future, Khalid)
05. Prayers Up (feat. Travis Scott, A-Trak)
06. Holiday (feat. Snoop Dogg, John Legend, Takeoff)
07. Skrt on Me (feat. Nicki Minaj)
08. Feels (feat. Pharrell, Katy Perry, Big Sean)
09. Faking It (feat. Kehlani, Lil Yachty)
10. Hard to Love (feat. Jessie Reyez)

