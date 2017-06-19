Carrie Fisher had cocaine, heroin, and ecstasy in her system, autopsy reveals

Star Wars actress Carrie Fisher had cocaine, heroin, and ecstasy in her system at the time of her death last December, according to an autopsy report obtained by The Associated Press.

Coroner’s officials ruled Fisher died from sleep apnea and a combination of other factors. They were unable to determine what role the drugs played in her death, however. “Based on the available toxicological information, we cannot establish the significance of the multiple substances that were detected in Ms. Fisher’s blood and tissue, with regard to the cause of death,” the report states.

(Read: Five Reasons Carrie Fisher Ruled Our Galaxy)

The autopsy indicated that Fisher may have taken cocaine three days before falling ill on an international flight on December 23rd. She died in a hospital four days later. A toxicology screening also found traces of heroin and MDMA in her system, but the report could not specify when she consumed these drugs.

Fisher had been candid about her struggles with drug and alcohol abuse, revealing that she began experimenting as early as 13 years old. Fisher was diagnosed with bipoloar disorder at the age of 24 and her reliance on prescription drugs developed into an addiction. “Drugs made me feel more normal”, she explained in a 2001 interview with Psychology Today. “They contained me.” Upon her death, Fisher’s ashes were placed in an urn made to look like a Prozac pill, which she herself personally requested as a self-depreciating nod to her struggles.

Speaking to The Associated Press, Fisher’s brother Todd said he was not surprised that drugs may have contributed to his sister’s death. “I would tell you, from my perspective that there’s certainly no news that Carrie did drugs,” he added.