Cast of Dodgeball reunite for real-life charity dodgeball game

No word on whether Jason Bateman will be back to announce the game on ESPN 8: The Ocho

on June 14, 2017, 1:05pm
While Ben Stiller has unfortunately quelled any rumors of a sequel to his classic sports comedy film, Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story, he’s given one lucky person the opportunity to join him for one last game between Globo Gym and Average Joes. The final showdown is being held for charity through the actor’s Stiller Foundation for kids who can’t read good supporting children around the world by providing them with educational opportunities.

To earn 100 entries for the contest, donate a minimum of $10 to its Omaze campaign. Greater contributions earn donors more entries and exclusive items like Globo Gym merchandise or signed items from the movie set.

Aside from contributing to a good cause, the winner gets to join either the Stiller-led Globo Gym team or Average Joes, led by the returning Vince Vaughn. Average Joes cast members Justin Long and Christine Taylor will also be participating in the game. Unfortunately, there’s no sign of Alan Tudyk’s Pirate Steve for now.

Check out the promotional video above.

