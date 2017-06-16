Cathedrals is on a roll lately. After dropping “Don’t Act Like a Stranger” in March and premiering single “Try to Fight” with Consequence of Sound the following month, the elecro-pop duo is back with its most romantic song yet, the woozy, starry-eyed “With You”.

“‘With You’ is a song very special to us,” the band says in a press release, “especially during these times of turmoil, about finding sanctuary in the person you love. That sense of comfort and peace you find when somebody ‘feels like home’ to you.” It is a different mood than the last 2 singles, with a dreamier almost melancholy bent – a bit of a harken back to the first EP.”

Translucent synths give way to gentle electric strums, handclaps, and percussion that, on a dime, give way to a thunderous wave of distortion that’s gone as quick as it arrived. Throughout, the vocals of singer Brodie Jenkins channel the relief of a longing heart. Listen to it below.