Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
Ahead delivering his own headlining performance at Bonnaroo on Saturday night, Chance the Rapper participated in last night’s “Soul Shakedown” Superjam. He appeared on stage near the end of the set to perform Dr. Dre & Snoop Dogg’s “Nuthin’ But a ‘G’ Thang” and OutKast’s “Hey Ya”. Watch fan-shot footage below.
The all-star Superjam was led by the Preservation Hall Jazz Band and also featured Margo Price, Tank And The Bangas, George Porter Jr., Jon Batiste, and more.