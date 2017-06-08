MTV’s Wild ’n Out enters its ninth season this month when it debuts June 29th. Host Nick Cannon took the show to New York’s Broadway to film the fresh installment, and he brought along a score of special guests. In fact, the very first episode features hip-hop’s current golden boy, Chance the Rapper.

As you can see in the teaser clip above, Chance and Cannon face off in a freestyle battle. Cannon actually manages to hold his own for a bit (“Yes I play soccer/ And you know, feel it/ Because when I kick it/ I pick up and kill it”), but you can only last so long when facing off against Lil Chano from 79th. “I know that I am the coolest, the realest/ And I go gorilla, I’m from Chi-Town/ When I do my shit, I never write down,” Chance spits on his final verse. “I’m up here talking, I’m wearing my crown/ This is New York, but I think it’s my town!”

The upcoming season of Wild ’n Out will also feature appearances from Run The Jewels, Rick Ross, Remy Ma, Lil Yachty, Vic Mensa, Young M.A., and more.