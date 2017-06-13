Charly Bliss’ debut full-length, Guppy, is a nostalgic blast of summery pop punk jams. Now, the New York outfit has unveiled a new video for the album track “Westermarck”. Appropriately, the Andrew Costa-directed visual is straight out of the 90’s, a relaxed and loose clip documenting the band’s adventures at summer camp. Watch above.

Guppy is out now via Barsuk Records and the band will spend the summer on the road supporting the record.

Charly Bliss 2017 Tour Dates:

06/13 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Spirit Hall *

06/14 – Lancaster, PA @ Chameleon Club *

06/15 – Washington, DC @ Black Cat

06/16 – New Haven, CT @ Café Nine

06/17 – Somerville, MA @ Once

06/23 – Portchester, NY @ Garcias ^

09/08 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren #

09/09 – San Bernardino, CA @ High and Low Fest

09/12 – Cardiff, UK @ Clwb iFor Bach

09/13 – London, UK @ The Old Blue Last

09/14 – London, UK @ The Garage +

09/15 – Liverpool, UK @ Studio 2

09/16 – Leeds, UK @ Headrow House

09/17 – Glasgow, UK @ Hug & Pint

09/19 – Manchester, UK @ The Eagle Inn

09/20 – Birmingham, UK @ The Sunflower Lounge

09/28 – Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg @

* = w/ Pup

^ = w/ Kevin Devine

# = w/ Death Cab for Cutie

+ = w/ Chastity Belt

@ = w/ Sad13