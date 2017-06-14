Photo by Bill Crisafi

Chelsea Wolfe will return with a new album on September 22nd. Titled Hiss Spun, it marks the gothic rocker’s sixth LP overall and the follow-up to 2015’s acclaimed Abyss.

The Sargent House release was recorded by Converge’s Kurt Ballou in Salem, Massachusetts, and is meant to be something of an “emotional purge” in response to the disarray of the outside world. “I wanted to write some sort of escapist music; songs that were just about being in your body, and getting free,” Wolfe explained in a press statement.

“You’re just bombarded with constant bad news, people getting fucked over and killed for shitty reasons or for no reason at all, and it seems like the world has been in tears for months, and then you remember it’s been fucked for a long time, it’s been fucked since the beginning. It’s overwhelming and I have to write about it.”

Joining Wolfe in the studio were a number of guest musicians, including guitarist Troy Van Leeuwen of Queens of the Stone Age and Aaron Turner of Old Man Gloom.

Hiss Spun is being previewed today with lead single “16 Psyche”, a dark and savage number that sees Wolfe embracing more and more metal elements. Hear it below.

Hiss Spun Artwork:

Hiss Spun Tracklist:

01. Spun

02. 16 Psyche

03. Vex

04. Strain

05. The Culling

06. Particle Flux

07. Twin Fawn

08. Offering

09. Static Hum

10. Welt

11. Two Spirit

12. Scrape

In support of the LP, Wolfe has lined up an extensive fall North American tour.

Chelsea Wolfe 2017 Tour Dates:

06/14 – Malmo, SE @ Babel

06/16-18 – Clisson, FR @ Hellfest

06/19 – Antwerp, BE @ Trix

08/18-20 – Las Vegas, NV @ Psycho Las Vegas

09/28 – Santa Ana, CA @ Constellation Room &

09/30 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Regent Theater &

10/02 – San Diego, CA @ Belly Up Tavern &

10/03 – Tucson, AZ @ 191 Toole &

10/04 – Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom &

10/06 – Austin, TX @ Paramount Theatre &

10/07 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall &

10/08 – Dallas, TX @ Kessler Theatre &

10/10 – Nashville, TN @ Exit/IN &

10/11 – Atlanta, GA @ Aisle 5 &

10/13 – Chapel Hill, NC @ Cat’s Cradle &

10/14 – Baltimore, MD @ Baltimore Soundstage &

10/15 – Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre of Living Arts &

10/17 – New York, NY @ Irving Plaza &

10/19 – Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair &

10/20 – Montreal, QC @ Le National &

10/21 – Toronto, ON @ The Opera House &

10/22 – Detroit, MI @ El Club &

10/24 – Chicago, IL @ Metro &

10/25 – St. Paul, MN @ Turf Club &

10/27 – Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theater &

10/28 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge &

10/30 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox &

10/31 – Vancouver, BC @ Venue Nightclub &

11/01 – Portland, OR @ The Wonderland Ballroom &

11/03 – Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades &

11/04 – San Francisco, CA @ The Regency Ballroom &

& = w/ Youth Code