Chicago, win tickets to an early screening of Baby Driver

If you’re a fan of compelling genre movies, odds are you love Edgar Wright’s work. Well, on June 28th, the English filmmaker returns with his magnum opus, Baby Driver, starring Ansel Elgort, Jon Hamm, Jamie Foxx, and Kevin Spacey.

As Editor-in-Chief Michael Roffman wrote in his glowing review: “This is the La La Land of car chase movies, a jaw-shattering spectacle of sight and sound that sets the bar through the roof for any filmmakers currently cutting their teeth in music videos.”

For those in the Chicagoland area, we have your first chance to see the film for free and a whole week before its release. On Wednesday, June 21st at 7:00 p.m., AMC’s River East will be screening the film, and all you have to do is RSVP.

If you’re on the fence, check out the film’s trailer above and read through the synopsis below. And if you simply can’t make the Wednesday screening, that’s fine, too: Once again, Baby Driver hits theaters nationwide on June 28th.

Talented getaway driver Baby (Ansel Elgort) relies on the beat of his personal soundtrack to be the best in the game. After meeting the woman (Lily James) of his dreams, he sees a chance to ditch his shady lifestyle and make a clean break. Coerced into working for a crime boss (Kevin Spacey), Baby must face the music as a doomed heist threatens his life, love and freedom.