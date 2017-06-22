Menu
Album Streams
Listen to Full Streams of the Newest Albums
Expertly Curated by the CoS Staff

Colin Stetson’s experimental metal band EX EYE releases debut album: Stream

Stetson is joined on the record by members of Liturgy and Marc Ribot's Ceramic Dog

by
on June 22, 2017, 4:50pm
0 comments

Sax virtuoso Colin Stetson’s avant garde metal project EX EYE is releasing its self-titled debut tomorrow (June 23) via Relapse, and today they’ve shared a stream of the record. The experimental effort features four tracks fusing jazz and metal sounds and showcasing the band’s stacked lineup, which sees drummer Greg Fox (Liturgy), keyboardist Shahzad Ismaily (Secret Chiefs 3, Marc Ribot’s Ceramic Dog) and guitarist Toby Summerfield joining Stetson.

Listen to EX EYE in full, watch the video for lead single “Xenolith; The Anvil” and check out a list of tour dates down below. Pre-order the album here.

EX EYE 2017 tour dates:
06/22 – Calgary, Canada @ Sled Island Music Festival
06/24 – Vancouver, Canada @ The Cobalt
06/25 – Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios
06/27 – San Francisco, CA @ The Cobalt
06/28 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Echo
08/16 – Baltimore, MD @ Ottobar
08/17 – Richmond, Va @ Strange Matter
08/18 – Brooklyn, NY @ Saint Vitus
08/20 – Portland, ME @ SPACE Gallery

2017 has proved to be a productive year for Stetson, who also released a solo album entitled All This I Do For Glory back in April.

Previous Story
Guided By Voices announce new album, How Do You Spell Heaven, share “Just to Show You” — listen
Next Story
Consequence of Sound to live stream The Pains of Being Pure at Heart’s Chicago show
No comments
More Stories