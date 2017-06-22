Colin Stetson’s experimental metal band EX EYE releases debut album: Stream

Sax virtuoso Colin Stetson’s avant garde metal project EX EYE is releasing its self-titled debut tomorrow (June 23) via Relapse, and today they’ve shared a stream of the record. The experimental effort features four tracks fusing jazz and metal sounds and showcasing the band’s stacked lineup, which sees drummer Greg Fox (Liturgy), keyboardist Shahzad Ismaily (Secret Chiefs 3, Marc Ribot’s Ceramic Dog) and guitarist Toby Summerfield joining Stetson.

Listen to EX EYE in full, watch the video for lead single “Xenolith; The Anvil” and check out a list of tour dates down below. Pre-order the album here.

EX EYE 2017 tour dates:

06/22 – Calgary, Canada @ Sled Island Music Festival

06/24 – Vancouver, Canada @ The Cobalt

06/25 – Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios

06/27 – San Francisco, CA @ The Cobalt

06/28 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Echo

08/16 – Baltimore, MD @ Ottobar

08/17 – Richmond, Va @ Strange Matter

08/18 – Brooklyn, NY @ Saint Vitus

08/20 – Portland, ME @ SPACE Gallery

2017 has proved to be a productive year for Stetson, who also released a solo album entitled All This I Do For Glory back in April.