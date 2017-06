The Pains of Being Pure at Heart will play a gig at Chicago’s Lincoln Hall on Saturday, June 24th. Consequence of Sound and Audiotree.tv are teaming up to live stream the band’s performance. Fans can watch live on our Facebook page beginning at 10:45 p.m. CT.

Saturday night’s performance comes in advance of The Pains of Being Pure at Heart’s new album, The Echo of Pleasure, due out July 14th. Listen to the latest single, “When I Dance With You”, below.