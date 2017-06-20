Menu
News
The No. 1 Source For Breaking Music and Film Headlines

Slipknot’s Corey Taylor claps back at Nickelback, Smash Mouth chimes in

A rock feud for the ages

by
on June 20, 2017, 12:05pm
0 comments

Slipknot Photo by David Brendan Hall

Reporting from the front lines… Chad Kroeger, leader of Nickelback, made an unexpected first strike on Corey Taylor’s two band-strong battalion last night. Stone Sour inflicted the most damage, shell-shocked from Kroeger’s “Nickelback Lite” description of their band. A verbal bombardment also rained down on Slipknot as Kroeger deemed their music as a “gimmick.” Now, though, Taylor has responded. Rather than a full-blown counter-attack, however, he’s opted for a more subtle, restrained, but equally damaging retort: a retweet.

screen shot 2017 06 20 at 10 42 10 am Slipknots Corey Taylor claps back at Nickelback, Smash Mouth chimes in

Hoping to diffuse any further conflict, Smash Mouth tried to play arbitrator.

Though, they’ve since become engaged in their own conflict with Jeff.

A truly dark period in world history.

Previous Story
Twinsmith share new synth gem “You & I” — listen
Next Story
Chris Cornell’s daughters pen loving tributes to their father
No comments
More Stories