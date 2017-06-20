Slipknot’s Corey Taylor claps back at Nickelback, Smash Mouth chimes in

Slipknot Photo by David Brendan Hall

Reporting from the front lines… Chad Kroeger, leader of Nickelback, made an unexpected first strike on Corey Taylor’s two band-strong battalion last night. Stone Sour inflicted the most damage, shell-shocked from Kroeger’s “Nickelback Lite” description of their band. A verbal bombardment also rained down on Slipknot as Kroeger deemed their music as a “gimmick.” Now, though, Taylor has responded. Rather than a full-blown counter-attack, however, he’s opted for a more subtle, restrained, but equally damaging retort: a retweet.

Hoping to diffuse any further conflict, Smash Mouth tried to play arbitrator.

We see what Chad is saying but Slipknot has more than pulled it off. It feels authentic, they nailed it! They're American Icons. — Smash Mouth (@smashmouth) June 20, 2017

Though, they’ve since become engaged in their own conflict with Jeff.

Says the failed musician. — Smash Mouth (@smashmouth) June 20, 2017

A truly dark period in world history.