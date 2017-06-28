Corey Taylor doubles down: “Chad Kroeger is to rock what KFC is to chicken”

Just when you thought the Great Slipknot–Nickelback Feud of 2017 was loosing steam, Slipknot frontman Corey Taylor has fired off another vicious and perfectly accurate insult aimed at Nickelback’s Chad Kroeger.

In a new interview with Seattle’s KISW, Taylor was asked about his ongoing spat with Kroeger, which came about after the Nickelback frontman called Slipknot a “gimmick” and described Taylor’s other band, Stone Sour, as “Nickelback Lite.”

Initially, Taylor seemed hesitant to further fan the flames, responding, “I’m not talking about that dickhead. Why do I give a shit what Chad Kroeger says?” But after a bit of prodding, Taylor likened Kroeger to fast food fried chicken.

“I’ll tell you what. This is how I figured it out,” Taylor explained. “Chad Kroeger is to rock what KFC is to chicken. Is that wrong? I feel like I’m not wrong.”

“I’ll still eat it, but I’m not going to feel good about it,” he added.

Taylor previously mocked Kroeger’s physical appearance, saying his face looks like a foot. “You can run your mouth all you want. All I know is I’ve been voted ‘Sexiest Dude In Rock’ wearing a mask,” Taylor boasted. “You’ve been voted ‘Ugliest Dude In Rock’ twice without one. Stick that up your ass.”

While Taylor and Kroeger’s back-and-forth jibes makes for an entertaining story, the feud seems to have had little impact on Nickelback’s record sales. Released last week, the band’s latest album, Feed the Beast, marked the band’s least successful opening week in 16 years. Needless to say, Taylor is likely smiling through that mask of his.

Watch video of Taylor’s latest comments below.