Photo by Masayoshi Sukita

This summer, veteran producer Cornelius is set to return with a new album called Mellow Waves. The 10-track effort represents the Blur and MGMT associate’s first in over a decade following Sensuous in 2006. After teasing with last month’s “If You’re Here”, which was peppered with jazzy electronics, the musician born Keigo Oyamada has unboxed a track called “Sometime / Someplace”.

Here, waves of bossa nova coexist alongside squelching guitars and the wub-wub of thick synths. It’s a four-minute track of contrasting textures and unpredictable melodies, and further proof that his “Japanese Beck” nickname is well-deserved.

Check it out below via its entrancing video, directed by Yugo Nakamura.

Mellow Waves lands in stores July 21st via Rostrum Records (June 28th in Japan)

Mellow Waves Tracklist:

01. If You’re Here

02. Sometime / Someplace

03. Dear Future Person

04. Surfing on Mind Wave pt 2

05. In a Dream

06. Helix / Spiral

07. Mellow Yellow Feel

08. The Spell of a Vanishing Loveliness

09. The Rain Song

10. Crépuscule