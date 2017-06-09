Photo by Masayoshi Sukita
This summer, veteran producer Cornelius is set to return with a new album called Mellow Waves. The 10-track effort represents the Blur and MGMT associate’s first in over a decade following Sensuous in 2006. After teasing with last month’s “If You’re Here”, which was peppered with jazzy electronics, the musician born Keigo Oyamada has unboxed a track called “Sometime / Someplace”.
Here, waves of bossa nova coexist alongside squelching guitars and the wub-wub of thick synths. It’s a four-minute track of contrasting textures and unpredictable melodies, and further proof that his “Japanese Beck” nickname is well-deserved.
Check it out below via its entrancing video, directed by Yugo Nakamura.
Mellow Waves lands in stores July 21st via Rostrum Records (June 28th in Japan)
Mellow Waves Tracklist:
01. If You’re Here
02. Sometime / Someplace
03. Dear Future Person
04. Surfing on Mind Wave pt 2
05. In a Dream
06. Helix / Spiral
07. Mellow Yellow Feel
08. The Spell of a Vanishing Loveliness
09. The Rain Song
10. Crépuscule