Crystal Castles announce North American tour dates

Photo by Philip Cosores

Crystal Castles will spend the next few months on the road touring in support of their 2016 album, Amnesty (I). Today, they’ve announced a new leg of North American dates kicking off late September and running until mid-November. See the band’s complete tour schedule, which includes several festival appearances, below.

Crystal Castles 2017 Tour Dates:

06/08 – Mexico City, MX @ El Plaza Condesa

06/09 – Monterrey, MX @ Rio 70

06/11 – Manchester, UK @ Bonnaroo Music Festival

06/16 – London, UK @ Meltdown Festival

06/25 – Mountain View, CA @ ID10T Festival

07/14 – Dour, BE @ Dour Festival

07/18 – St. Petersburg, RU @ A2

07/20 – Krasnodar, RU @ Arena Hall

07/21 – Moscow, RU @ YotaSpace

07/23 – Ekaterinburg, RU @ Tele-Club

07/28 – Emmaboda, SE @ Emmaboda Festival

08/03 – Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall

08/04 – Chicago, IL @ Lollapalooza

08/06 – Montreal, QC @ Osheaga Festival

08/26 – Puebla, MX @ Festival Comuna

09/28 – Boston, MA @ Royale

09/29 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

09/30 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

10/06-08 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits Music Festival

10/13-15 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits Music Festival

10/18 – El Paso, TX @ Tricky Falls

10/19 – Albuquerque, NM @ El Rey Theatre

10/20 – Phoenix, AZ @ Lost Lake Music Festival

10/21 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern

10/24 – Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory

10/25 – San Diego, CA @ The Observatory

11/02 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox

11/03 – Vancouver, BC @ Vogue Theatre

11/04 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater

11/08 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

11/09 – Madison, WI @ Majestic Theatre

11/11 – Columbus, OH @ Newport Music Hall

11/14 – Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts

11/17 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall

Watch Crystal Castles’ video for “Concrete”: