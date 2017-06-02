Crystal Castles announce North American tour dates

Photo by Philip Cosores
Crystal Castles will spend the next few months on the road touring in support of their 2016 album, Amnesty (I). Today, they’ve announced a new leg of North American dates kicking off late September and running until mid-November. See the band’s complete tour schedule, which includes several festival appearances, below.
Crystal Castles 2017 Tour Dates:
06/08 – Mexico City, MX @ El Plaza Condesa
06/09 – Monterrey, MX @ Rio 70
06/11 – Manchester, UK @ Bonnaroo Music Festival
06/16 – London, UK @ Meltdown Festival
06/25 – Mountain View, CA @ ID10T Festival
07/14 – Dour, BE @ Dour Festival
07/18 – St. Petersburg, RU @ A2
07/20 – Krasnodar, RU @ Arena Hall
07/21 – Moscow, RU @ YotaSpace
07/23 – Ekaterinburg, RU @ Tele-Club
07/28 – Emmaboda, SE @ Emmaboda Festival
08/03 – Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall
08/04 – Chicago, IL @ Lollapalooza
08/06 – Montreal, QC @ Osheaga Festival
08/26 – Puebla, MX @ Festival Comuna
09/28 – Boston, MA @ Royale
09/29 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
09/30 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club
10/06-08 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits Music Festival
10/13-15 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits Music Festival
10/18 – El Paso, TX @ Tricky Falls
10/19 – Albuquerque, NM @ El Rey Theatre
10/20 – Phoenix, AZ @ Lost Lake Music Festival
10/21 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern
10/24 – Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory
10/25 – San Diego, CA @ The Observatory
11/02 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox
11/03 – Vancouver, BC @ Vogue Theatre
11/04 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater
11/08 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue
11/09 – Madison, WI @ Majestic Theatre
11/11 – Columbus, OH @ Newport Music Hall
11/14 – Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts
11/17 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall
Watch Crystal Castles’ video for “Concrete”: