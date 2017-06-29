Menu
Damon Albarn joins Mura Masa on new song “Blu” — listen

The two UK musicians originally met up to discuss working on the new Gorillaz album

on June 29, 2017, 3:25pm
Rising UK producer Alex Crossan, aka Mura Masa, is prepping to release his debut album on July 14th. The self-titled LP features an impressive list of veteran collaborators, such as ASAP Rocky (“Love$ick”) and Charli XCX (“1 Night”). Damon Albarn also appears, contributing the album’s latest single, a late-night slow jam called “Blu”.

When asked about how the song came together, Crossan explained that he and Albarn had originally met up to discuss possibly working together on the new Gorillaz album, Humanz. He had a “mad studio, a Bee Gees brand drum machine from the ’60s or ’70s,” Crossan recounted to Beats 1’s Zane Lowe. After exchanging demo material, Albarn decided he wanted to be a part of “Blu”, a track Crossan originally wrote for his girlfriend.

“I’ve managed to get Damon Albarn to sing a love song to my girlfriend,” Crossan gushed about the cut, which happens to also be his favorite on the album. “Isn’t this the best present you could ever give someone?”

Take a listen below via Spotify or Apple Music.

