Photo by ​Philip Cosores

Dan Auerbach just released his latest solo album, Waiting on a Song, but he’s already got some new material to share. Disney/Pixar has released The Black Keys member’s contribution to the Cars 3 soundtrack, “Run that Race”.

“The song is about never giving up and always trying your best,” Auerbach said in a statement. “[The filmmakers] showed me the storyboards and ran through the plot. I was able to read some of the dialogue and from there I had enough to piece together a story in my mind for the song.”

Take a listen below, and read our review of Cars 3 here.

Cars 3 OST Artwork:

Cars 3 OST Tracklist:

01. Dan Auerbach – Run That Race

02. James Bay – Kings Highway

03. Brad Paisley – Truckaroo

04. Brad Paisley – Thunder Hollow Breakdown

05. Andra Day – Glory Days

06. ZZ Ward feat. Gary Clark Jr. – Ride

07. Jorge Blanco – Drive My Car

08. Lea DeLaria – Freeway of Love