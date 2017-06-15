Danny Elfman to replace Junkie XL as Justice League composer

Last month, Zack Snyder relinquished his directing duties on Justice League to Joss Whedon after the death of his daughter. Now, The Hollywood Reporter is saying there’s been another shake-up, as composer Junkie XL (aka Tom Holkenborg) has now been replaced by the legendary Danny Elfman.

When working on Avengers: Age of Ultron, Whedon similarly brought Elfman in late in the game, with Elfman adding to music already written by the film’s original composer, Brian Tyler. Elfman’s inclusion could be Whedon-related, or it could be a sign of a shift in DC Films’ philosophy regarding its superhero franchise. After the success of Wonder Woman, the studio may be looking to tone down the loud, gritty nature of films like Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice, which was scored by Junkie XL.

After all, Holkenborg’s music is much more aggressive than Elfman’s. After he released a cover of The Beatles’ “Come Together” in March, a cover that was recorded specifically for Justice League, we even described it as “clunky” and “blockbuster.”

“Sure, it fits the vibe of the movie,” we wrote, “but it just serves to emphasize that Snyder and/or DC Films apparently haven’t figured out how to reel themselves in yet.”

Hey, maybe bringing in Elfman is a way of doing that, as his scores tend to operate on much more subdued scales.

In a statement to THR, Holkenborg said, “As my mentor Hans Zimmer told me — you haven’t made it in Hollywood as a composer until you get replaced on a project. So I guess [I] finally graduated this week. It pains me to leave the project, but a big thanks to Zack for asking me to part of his vision, and I wish Danny, Joss and Warner Bros all the best with Justice League.”

Justice League arrives in theaters on November 17th.