Danzig and Wu-Tang Clan to also perform full albums at Riot Fest 2017

Chicago’s Riot Fest has announced the final two acts performing full albums at its 2017 edition, and one is a bit of a surprise.

Danzig has been added to the lineup, and he’ll be performing his 1992 heavy metal classic Danzig III. This marks the hard rock icon’s return to the festival after reuniting with Misfits at last year’s event. Wu-Tang Clan will also present a landmark record of their own, delivering Enter the Wu-Tang (36 Chambers). They’ll both be performing on Saturday, no less!

Eight other acts will also be waxing nostalgic with full album performances, including Dinosaur Jr., Built to Spill, The Mighty Mighty Bosstones, The Lawrence Arms, and Bayside. Here’s the full list:

1. Dinosaur Jr. – You’re Living All Over Me (1987-30th Anniversary)

2. The Mighty Mighty Bosstones – Let’s Face It (1997-20th Anniversary)

3. Built To Spill – Keep It Like A Secret (1999)

4. Fishbone – Truth and Soul (1988-30th Anniversary)

5. Bayside – The Walking Wounded (2007-10th Anniversary)

6. Mayday Parade – A Lesson In Romantics (2007-10th Anniversary)

7. The Lawrence Arms – Oh, Calcutta! (2006)

8. that dog. — Retreat From The Sun (1997-20th Anniversary)

9. Danzig — Danzig III

10. Wu-Tang Clan — Enter the Wu-Tang (36 Chambers)

Riot Fest has also revealed their daily lineups for the September 15-17th event, and you can peep the breakdown below. Single and two-day tickets go on sale Friday, June 23rd — but we’re also giving away two pairs of VIP passes, so you should probably enter for your chance to win here.