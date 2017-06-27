Dave Chappelle adds Chance the Rapper, Lauryn Hill, Yasiin Bey to Radio City residency

Dave Chappelle has extended his previously announced Radio City Music Hall to 14 nights. The comedian has also revealed a number of notable new guests who will join the already star-studded shows.

Chance the Rapper, Lauryn Hill, and Yasiin Bey (fka Mos Def) will share the stage with Chappelle on select dates this August. They join a previously announced crew of comedians and musicians that includes Chris Rock, Childish Gambino, The Roots, Erykah Badu, Ali Wong, and Trevor Noah.

Find Chappelle’s updated itinerary below.

Dave Chappelle 2017 Tour Dates:

07/13 – Denver, CO @ Bellco Theatre

07/15 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

08/01 – New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall ^

08/02 – New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall ^

08/03 – New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall ^

08/04 – New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall ^

08/05 – New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall #

08/06 – New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall #

08/09 – New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall $

08/15 – New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall

08/17 – New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall *

08/18 – New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall @

08/19 – New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall !

08/20 – New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall ~

08/23 – New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall &

08/24 – New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall %

08/31 – Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Irving Music Factory

09/01 – Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Irving Music Factory

09/02 – Phoenix, AZ @ Comerica Theatre

^ = w/ The Roots

# = w/ Chris Rock

$ = w/ Erykah Badu

* = w/ Chance the Rapper

@ = w/ Trevor Noah

! = w/ Childish Gambino

~ = w/ Lauryn Hill

& = w/ Yasiin Bey

% = w/ Ali Wong and Special Guests

Chance and Chappelle have joined forces before, with the latter appearing as a surprise guest at one of Chance’s famous Open Mic events in Chicago. Hill and Chappelle go way back, with the Fugees appearing in the comedian’s 2005 documentary Dave Chappelle’s Block Party and the pair occasionally dropping in on each others’ sets. As for Bey, his appearance is becoming increasingly rare after he announced his retirement from entertainment. Though he’s already played his “farewell concerts,” he also reportedly has two new albums to follow his recently released December 99th collaboration with producer Ferrari Shappard.