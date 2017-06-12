Dave Chappelle joins forces with Chris Rock, The Roots, Erykah Badu, Childish Gambino for Radio City residency

Dave Chappelle is returning to Radio City Music Hall this August for a 10-night residency. He’ll be performing throughout the month with a rotating cast of comedians and musicians.

Mostly notably, Chappelle will reunite with Chris Rock on August 5th as a sequel of sorts to their surprise co-headlining set back in March. Also joining Chappelle will be his long-time friends The Roots (for a whopping total of four dates) and Erykah Badu, along with Donald Glover’s soon to be retired Childish Gambino project. Comedians Trevor Noah and Ali Wong have also been tapped for the run.

Tickets for all 10 shows go on sale Friday, June 16th through Ticketmaster. Currently, Chappelle is finishing out a residency at The Tabernacle in Atlanta, Georgia before moving on to a few select dates around the country. Check out his full schedule below.

Dave Chappelle 2017 Tour Dates:

06/12 – Atlanta, GA @ The Tabernacle

06/13 – Atlanta, GA @ The Tabernacle *

06/14 – Atlanta, GA @ The Tabernacle

06/15 – Atlanta, GA @ The Tabernacle

06/16 – Atlanta, GA @ The Tabernacle

06/18 – Atlanta, GA @ The Tabernacle

06/19 – Atlanta, GA @ The Tabernacle

07/13 – Denver, CO @ Bellco Theatre

07/15 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

08/01 – New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall ^

08/02 – New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall ^

08/03 – New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall ^

08/04 – New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall ^

08/05 – New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall #

08/09 – New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall $

08/15 – New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall

08/18 – New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall @

08/19 – New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall !

08/24 – New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall %

08/31 – Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Irving Music Factory

09/01 – Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Irving Music Factory

09/02 – Phoenix, AZ @ Comerica Theatre

* = w/ John Mayer

^ = w/ The Roots

# = w/ Chris Rock

$ = w/ Erykah Badu

@ = w/ Trevor Noah

! = w/ Childish Gambino

% =w/ Ali Wong and Special Guests

Chappelle did a similar run of Radio City shows in 2014. Recently, he’s been on a hot streak highlighted by three Netflix comedy specials, a SNL hosting gig, and a surprise set at the Comedy Cellar. Rock has spent much of 2017 on his first tour in nine years, which was recently expanded to hit major markets. Glover recently announced that he was retiring his Childish Gambino persona after one more album, explaining it’s no longer “punk” enough.