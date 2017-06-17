Menu
Dave Grohl’s eight-year-old daughter Harper got to drum for Foo Fighters — watch

She got to sit behind the kit for Queen's "We Will Rock You"

on June 17, 2017, 6:00pm
Foo Fighters performed three new songs as part of their headlining set at Iceland’s Secret Solstice Festival. There was another noteworthy moment, however: Dave Grohl’s eight-year-old daughter, Harper, got a chance to back and her dad and the rest of the Foos in a performance of Queen’s “We Will Rock You”.

As proud papa Grohl explained it, Harper recently asked to learn drums. “And I said, ‘Do you want want me to teach you?’ She said, ‘Yes.’ And then I said, ‘Do you want to get up in front of 20,000 people in Iceland and play?’ And she said, ‘Yes.'”

“Ladies and gentleman, welcome the next generation… there’s another Grohl on the drum set now,” Grohl added.

Watch fan-shot footage above.

