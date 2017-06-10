Photo by Heather Kaplan

On Friday night, Death Cab for Cutie held an ACLU and Planned Parenthood benefit show with The Decemberists. During DCFC’s set, they took the opportunity to pay tribute to the late Chris Cornell by performing Soundgarden’s “Fell on Black Days”.

Before playing the song, frontman Ben Gibbard reflected on Cornell’s passing, speaking about his “unbelievable talent” and describing him as “a fucking insane singer.” Following course, Gibbard stayed in his comfort zone during the cover — which isn’t a bad thing — and didn’t try to fill Cornell’s shoes. Watch the fan-shot footage below.

What made the performance particularly hard-hitting, however, was the song choice itself. In a 1994 interview with Melody Maker, Cornell explained “Fell on Black Days” was about a feeling many people have when “you’re happy with your life, everything’s going well, things are exciting – when all of a sudden you realise you’re unhappy in the extreme, to the point of being really, really scared.”

Given the questionable circumstances of Cornell’s death, the song takes on even heavier meaning. Regardless, it was a worthy tribute from Death Cab and Gibbard, who wrote a moving eulogy to the Soundgarden singer shortly following his passing. Read it below.

Concertgoers were also treated to Death Cab’s first-ever performance of “Talking Bird”. Watch it below.

Setlist:

Photobooth

A Movie Script Ending

Crooked Teeth

Title and Registration

Little Wanderer

Passenger Seat

Black Sun

Your Heart Is an Empty Room

Title Track

405

Play Video

Fell on Black Days (Soundgarden cover)

Talking Bird (First time played live)

Cath…

Soul Meets Body

Encore

I Will Follow You Into the Dark

This Land is Your Land (Woody Guthrie cover) (with The Decemberists)