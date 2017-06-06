Death From Above mark new era with name change, premiere “Freeze Me” single

Canadian rockers Sebastien Grainger and Jesse Keeler have spent nearly a decade together performing and touring as Death From Above 1979. Now, though, the band is going through a bit of a rebranding exercise as they embark on the next chapter of their career.

A representative for the band confirms that they’ve dropped “1979” from their name. “For all intents/purposes, they are now simply Death From Above,” the representative explains. Somewhat confusingly, the band’s socials will remain unchanged, but all future music and touring will be billed sans “1979.”

The first release from Death From Above comes Friday, as the band is set to unleash a brand new single called “Freeze Me”. In anticipation, they premiered the track on MistaJam’s BBC Radio 1 Show on Tuesday afternoon. Listen here.

Death From Above released their debut album, You’re a Woman, I’m a Machine, in 2004. After reuniting in 2011, they finally released a follow-up record, The Physical World, in 2014. In a corresponding interview with BBC, the duo promised “it will not be 10 years” before their next record.

This summer, Death From Above will make appearances at select festivals in Canada, as well as at Riot Fest in Chicago.

Death From Above 2017 Tour Dates:

07/06 – Ottawa, ON @ Ottawa Bluesfest

07/09 – Quebec City, QC @ Festival d’été de Québec

07/29 – Oro-Medonte, ON @ WayHome Music Festival

08/06 – Montreal, QC @ Osheaga Music Festival

09/15-17 – Chicago, IL @ Riot Fest