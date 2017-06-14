Death From Above have shared their first music video since dropping the 1979 from their name. Don’t worry, the Canadian noise-punk duo haven’t changed their appearance along with their moniker. Only now they’re apparently servants of the super strong illuminati.

The video for “Freeze Me” finds the band’s Sebastien Grainger and Jesse F. Keeler acting as butlers for a quintet of body building plutocrats. They enjoy corn dogs during their workouts, swimming with nunchucks, and of course, all kinds of flexing and posing. DFA even have to open doors as one of them lives out his rock ‘n’ roll Rambo fantasy. But while they’re all enjoying the finer things in life — and each others’ bodies — the city just over the hills from their palatial estate is burning.

Take a look up above. DFA have a handful of festival appearances coming up, and you can find their schedule below.

Death From Above 2017 Tour Dates:

07/04 – Milwaukee, WI @ Summerfest

07/06 – Ottawa, ON @ Ottawa Bluesfest

07/09 – Quebec City, QC @ Festival d’été de Québec

07/29 – Oro-Medonte, ON @ WayHome Music Festival

08/06 – Montreal, QC @ Osheaga Music Festival

09/15-17 – Chicago, IL @ Riot Fest