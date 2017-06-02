Death Grips deliver first live performance of 2017 at Primavera Sound: Video + Setlist

Photo by David Brendan Hall
Industrial hip-hop trio Death Grips haven’t been seen on stage much since last fall. In fact, they haven’t played a single show since the ball dropped on 2017. But with reports of a full-length follow-up to 2016’s Bottomless Pit in the works, the band made their ferocious return this evening with a performance at Primavera Sound.
Though Death Grips released 22-minute megamix of new material a few weeks back, their Primavera Sound setlist consisted entirely of past favorites, including “Get Got”, “No Love” “I’ve Seen Footage”, and “Guillotine”. They also offered up a rare performance of the Bottomless Pit track “BB Poison”.
Watch fan-shot footage and see the setlist below.
Setlist:
Get Got
System Blower
No Love
Inanimate Sensation
I’ve Seen Footage
Hot Head
BB Poison
Spikes
Come Up and Get Me
Up My Sleeves
Guillotine