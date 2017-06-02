Death Grips deliver first live performance of 2017 at Primavera Sound: Video + Setlist

Photo by David Brendan Hall

Industrial hip-hop trio Death Grips haven’t been seen on stage much since last fall. In fact, they haven’t played a single show since the ball dropped on 2017. But with reports of a full-length follow-up to 2016’s Bottomless Pit in the works, the band made their ferocious return this evening with a performance at Primavera Sound.

Though Death Grips released 22-minute megamix of new material a few weeks back, their Primavera Sound setlist consisted entirely of past favorites, including “Get Got”, “No Love” “I’ve Seen Footage”, and “Guillotine”. They also offered up a rare performance of the Bottomless Pit track “BB Poison”.

Watch fan-shot footage and see the setlist below.

#DeathGrips enciende la noche en #PrimaveraSound #Ps17 A post shared by Sonar (@sonartienda) on Jun 1, 2017 at 3:18pm PDT

Setlist:

Get Got

System Blower

No Love

Inanimate Sensation

I’ve Seen Footage

Hot Head

BB Poison

Spikes

Come Up and Get Me

Up My Sleeves

Guillotine