Deer Tick announce Twice Is Nice North American tour

On September 15th, Deer Tick are finally set to return with the follow-up to 2013’s Negativity. It won’t just be any ole run-of-the-mill release, however; the Rhode Island outfit is planning to issue a pair of albums: the folkier Deer Tick Vol. 1 and the punk-leaning Deer Tick Vol. 2. To coincide, today the indie rockers have announced a North American fall tour in which they’ll perform two different sets at each concert.

Kicking off in mid-September and running through early December, the aptly dubbed Twice Is Nice trek will see Deer Tick play “a stripped-down, acoustic performance. Following an intermission, the band will return for a full-on electric set.” An as-yet-unannounced comedian will open the entire tour, which includes stops in Charlotte, Louisville, Chicago, Minneapolis, Salt Lake City, Vancouver, San Francisco, Philadelphia, and Brooklyn.

Find the full itinerary below.

Deer Tick 2017 Tour Dates:

06/29-07/02 Quincy, CA @ High Sierra Music Festival

07/08-09 – Marshfield, MA @ Levitate Music and Arts Festival

07/15 – Seeley Lake, MT @ Bob Marshall Music Festival

07/24 – Newport, RI @ Ocean Mist

07/28-30 – Newport, RI @ Deer Tick and Friends Newport After Party

08/04-05 – Happy Valley, OR @ Pickathon Music Festival

09/13-14 – Nashville, TN @ Americana Music Festival

09/16 – Bristol, TN @ Bristol Rhythm and Roots Reunion

09/17 – Birmingham, AL @ Saturn

09/19 – Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West

09/20 – Charlotte, NC @ Visulite Theatre

09/22 – Saxapahaw, NC @ Haw River Ballroom

09/23 – Charleston, SC @ Charleston Music Hall

09/24 – St. Augustine, FL @ Sing Out Loud Music Festival

10/17 – Louisville, KY @ Headliners Music Hall

10/19 – Madison, WI – Majestic Theatre

10/20 – Minneapolis, MN @ Cedar Cultural Center

10/21 – Chicago, IL @ Metro

10/22 – Bloomington, IN @ The Bluebird

10/24 – Maquoketa, IA @ Codfish Hollow Barn

10/25 – Omaha, NE @ Slowdown

10/27 – Colorado Springs, CO @ The Black Sheep

10/28 – Englewood, CO @ Gothic Theatre

10/31 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge

11/02 – Spokane, WA @ The Bartlett

11/03 – Vancouver, BC @ Rickshaw Theatre

11/04 – Seattle, WA @ Neumos

11/07 – San Francisco, CA @ The Independent

11/10 – Solana Beach, CA @ Belly Up Tavern

11/11 – Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom

11/12 – Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom

11/13 – Tucson, AZ @ 191 Toole

11/14 – El Pas, TX @ The Lowbrow Palace

11/16 – Dallas, TX @ The Kessler Theater

11/17 – Houston, TX @ The Heights Theater

11/18 – Austin, TX @ Mohawk

11/24 – Providence, RI @ Columbus Theatre

11/25-26 – Providence, RI @ The Met cafe

11/29 – New Haven, CT @ Toad’s Place

11/30 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

12/01 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

12/02 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

Below, revisit Vol. 1 track “Sea of Clouds”: