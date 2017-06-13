Deer Tick announce Twice Is Nice North American tour

On September 15th, Deer Tick are finally set to return with the follow-up to 2013’s Negativity. It won’t just be any ole run-of-the-mill release, however; the Rhode Island outfit is planning to issue a pair of albums: the folkier Deer Tick Vol. 1 and the punk-leaning Deer Tick Vol. 2. To coincide, today the indie rockers have announced a North American fall tour in which they’ll perform two different sets at each concert.
Kicking off in mid-September and running through early December, the aptly dubbed Twice Is Nice trek will see Deer Tick play “a stripped-down, acoustic performance. Following an intermission, the band will return for a full-on electric set.” An as-yet-unannounced comedian will open the entire tour, which includes stops in Charlotte, Louisville, Chicago, Minneapolis, Salt Lake City, Vancouver, San Francisco, Philadelphia, and Brooklyn.
Find the full itinerary below.
Deer Tick 2017 Tour Dates:
06/29-07/02 Quincy, CA @ High Sierra Music Festival
07/08-09 – Marshfield, MA @ Levitate Music and Arts Festival
07/15 – Seeley Lake, MT @ Bob Marshall Music Festival
07/24 – Newport, RI @ Ocean Mist
07/28-30 – Newport, RI @ Deer Tick and Friends Newport After Party
08/04-05 – Happy Valley, OR @ Pickathon Music Festival
09/13-14 – Nashville, TN @ Americana Music Festival
09/16 – Bristol, TN @ Bristol Rhythm and Roots Reunion
09/17 – Birmingham, AL @ Saturn
09/19 – Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West
09/20 – Charlotte, NC @ Visulite Theatre
09/22 – Saxapahaw, NC @ Haw River Ballroom
09/23 – Charleston, SC @ Charleston Music Hall
09/24 – St. Augustine, FL @ Sing Out Loud Music Festival
10/17 – Louisville, KY @ Headliners Music Hall
10/19 – Madison, WI – Majestic Theatre
10/20 – Minneapolis, MN @ Cedar Cultural Center
10/21 – Chicago, IL @ Metro
10/22 – Bloomington, IN @ The Bluebird
10/24 – Maquoketa, IA @ Codfish Hollow Barn
10/25 – Omaha, NE @ Slowdown
10/27 – Colorado Springs, CO @ The Black Sheep
10/28 – Englewood, CO @ Gothic Theatre
10/31 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge
11/02 – Spokane, WA @ The Bartlett
11/03 – Vancouver, BC @ Rickshaw Theatre
11/04 – Seattle, WA @ Neumos
11/07 – San Francisco, CA @ The Independent
11/10 – Solana Beach, CA @ Belly Up Tavern
11/11 – Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom
11/12 – Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom
11/13 – Tucson, AZ @ 191 Toole
11/14 – El Pas, TX @ The Lowbrow Palace
11/16 – Dallas, TX @ The Kessler Theater
11/17 – Houston, TX @ The Heights Theater
11/18 – Austin, TX @ Mohawk
11/24 – Providence, RI @ Columbus Theatre
11/25-26 – Providence, RI @ The Met cafe
11/29 – New Haven, CT @ Toad’s Place
11/30 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club
12/01 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
12/02 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
Below, revisit Vol. 1 track “Sea of Clouds”: