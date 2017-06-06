It’s been four years since Deer Tick released their last album, 2013’s Negativity. This fall, they’re set to make their return with not one but two brand new records. Eloquently entitled Deer Tick Vol. 1 and Deer Tick Vol. 2, the distinct efforts are due out September 15th on Partisan Records.

Both albums were recorded at Ardent Studios in Memphis, Tennessee. Each features 10 new tracks, meaning Deer Tick fans will be getting 20 new songs this fall. What’s more, the albums showcase different sides of the band, one softer and the other grittier.

Vol. 1 will highlight the Rhode Island outfit’s acoustic folk rock side, harkening back to where they started on albums like their War Elephant debut. A press release says the 10-track effort highlights frontman John McCauley’s “masterful, introspective and observational” songwriting with songs that document “inner struggles and external conflicts with a perfect balance of heartfelt sincerity and wry wit.” The album will include tracks led by guitarist Ian O’Neil (“Hope is Big”) and drummer Dennis Ryan (“Me and My Man”). Check out the lead single “Sea of Clouds”:

Meanwhile, Vol. 2 will focus on more garage rock and punk sounds, with the band referencing their beloved The Replacements as a major influence. Once again highlighting their dynamic range, McCauley, O’Neil, and Ryan trade verses on closing track “Mr. Nothing Gets Worse”. Revealing the “obvious Jekyll & Hyde approach to recording” the twin albums, you can hear the rowdy track “It’s a Whale” below.

Pre-orders, which are going on here, come with instant downloads of both new tracks. Deer Tick have also launched a PledgeMusic page for the releases with packages that include custom Converse sneakers, lyric books, signed handwritten lyric sheets, Zippo lighters, socks, and autographed vinyl test printings.

Deer Tick Vol. 1 Album Artwork:

Deer Tick Vol. 1 Tracklist:

01. Sea of Clouds

02. Card House

03. Doomed from the Start

04. Hope is Big

05. Only Love

06. Cocktail

07. Me and My Man

08. End of the World

09. Limp Right Back

10. Rejection

Deer Tick Vol. 2 Album Artwork:

Deer Tick Vol. 2 Tracklist:

01. Don’t Hurt

02. Jumpstarting

03. Look How Clean I Am

04. It’s a Whale

05. Tiny Fortunes

06. Sloppy

07. Wants/Needs

08. S.M.F.

09. Pulse

10. Mr. Nothing Gets Worse