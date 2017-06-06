It’s been four years since Deer Tick released their last album, 2013’s Negativity. This fall, they’re set to make their return with not one but two brand new records. Eloquently entitled Deer Tick Vol. 1 and Deer Tick Vol. 2, the distinct efforts are due out September 15th on Partisan Records.
Both albums were recorded at Ardent Studios in Memphis, Tennessee. Each features 10 new tracks, meaning Deer Tick fans will be getting 20 new songs this fall. What’s more, the albums showcase different sides of the band, one softer and the other grittier.
Vol. 1 will highlight the Rhode Island outfit’s acoustic folk rock side, harkening back to where they started on albums like their War Elephant debut. A press release says the 10-track effort highlights frontman John McCauley’s “masterful, introspective and observational” songwriting with songs that document “inner struggles and external conflicts with a perfect balance of heartfelt sincerity and wry wit.” The album will include tracks led by guitarist Ian O’Neil (“Hope is Big”) and drummer Dennis Ryan (“Me and My Man”). Check out the lead single “Sea of Clouds”:
Meanwhile, Vol. 2 will focus on more garage rock and punk sounds, with the band referencing their beloved The Replacements as a major influence. Once again highlighting their dynamic range, McCauley, O’Neil, and Ryan trade verses on closing track “Mr. Nothing Gets Worse”. Revealing the “obvious Jekyll & Hyde approach to recording” the twin albums, you can hear the rowdy track “It’s a Whale” below.
Pre-orders, which are going on here, come with instant downloads of both new tracks. Deer Tick have also launched a PledgeMusic page for the releases with packages that include custom Converse sneakers, lyric books, signed handwritten lyric sheets, Zippo lighters, socks, and autographed vinyl test printings.
Deer Tick Vol. 1 Album Artwork:
Deer Tick Vol. 1 Tracklist:
01. Sea of Clouds
02. Card House
03. Doomed from the Start
04. Hope is Big
05. Only Love
06. Cocktail
07. Me and My Man
08. End of the World
09. Limp Right Back
10. Rejection
Deer Tick Vol. 2 Album Artwork:
Deer Tick Vol. 2 Tracklist:
01. Don’t Hurt
02. Jumpstarting
03. Look How Clean I Am
04. It’s a Whale
05. Tiny Fortunes
06. Sloppy
07. Wants/Needs
08. S.M.F.
09. Pulse
10. Mr. Nothing Gets Worse