On September 8th, Deerhoof will return with a new album, Mountain Moves, via Joyful Recordings. The LP spans 15 tracks and comes just a little over a year after their 2016 record, The Magic.

Mountain Moves includes 12 originals and three covers, including renditions of tracks by Bob Marley and The Staples Singers. Joining Deerhoof in the studio were an array of guest collaborators, including Stereolab singer Lætitia Sadier, Wye Oak and Flock of Dimes leader Jenn Wasner, Brooklyn singer/multi-instrumentalist Xenia Rubinos, Argentinian singer-songwriter Juana Molina, and jazz musician Matana Roberts. The LP was recorded, performed, and produced by the band’s own Greg Saunier, Ed Rodriguez, Satomi Matsuzaki & John Dieterich, with the Children of Hoof Radio & Television Orchestra.

According to a press release, the new album embraces the spirit of the underground creative community:

“They [Deerhoof] recognize that we are simultaneously living in two worlds, one a maniacal, mainstream monoculture hell-bent on driving humankind into extinction, the other a churning underground teeming with ideas and dogged optimism and the will to thrive and survive. Mountain Moves refutes the former by ecstatically celebrating the latter.”

As a first look, Saunier & co. have let loose “I Will Spite Survive”, a song which mirrors well the LP’s themes of resiliency and perseverance. Deerhoof discussed the track in a statement to Democracy Now!:

“In this world of tyrants and CEOs seemingly hellbent on achieving the termination of our species, perhaps the most rebellious thing we could do is not die. Should we survive the global warming, the lack of healthcare, and the bombs, a more humane future may await us. Maligned for shirking their capitalist duty, it is the younger generations we center. Safeguarding our consciences is only part of the daily challenge, since we also need to navigate corporate-owned electronic media which both aids and saps our energies. Fans of Wye Oak will be thrilled (as we were) to hear Jenn Wasner harmonize with Deerhoof singer Satomi Matsuzaki, while fans of Gloria Gaynor, Bee Gees, or The Bobby Fuller Four may detect homage in the lyrics.”

Hear it below.

Mountain Moves Artwork:



Mountain Moves Tracklist:

01. Slow Motion Detonation (feat. Juana Molina)

02. Con Sordino

03. I Will Spite Survive (feat. Jenn Wasner)

04. Come Down Here And Say That (feat. Lætitia Sadier)

05. Gracias A La Vida (Violeta Parra Cover)

06. Begin Countdown

07. Your Dystopic Creation Doesn’t Fear You (feat. Awkwafina)

08. Ay That’s Me

09. Palace of the Governors

10. Singalong Junk (feat. Xenia Rubinos)

11. Mountain Moves (feat. Matana Roberts)

12. Freedom Highway (The Staples Singers Cover)

13. Sea Moves (feat. Chad Popple, Devin Hoff)

14. Kokoye

15. Small Axe (Bob Marley Cover)

In support, the group will be touring North America and Europe this summer.

Deerhoof 2017 Tour Dates:

06/28 – Milwaukee, WI @ Summerfest

06/29 – Madison, WI @ High Noon Saloon

06/30 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

07/01 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

07/02 – Columbus, OH @ Ace of Cups

07/03 – Cincinnati, OH @ Urban Artifact

08/18 – Sudbury, ON @ The Grand Theatre

08/19 – Ottawa, ON @ Arboretum Fest 2017

08/20 – Toronto, ON @ Wavelength Music Festival

08/25 – Prague, CZ @ Underdogs’ Ballroom & Bar

08/26 – Storkow, DE @ Alinae Lumr Festival

08/29 – Darmstadt, DE @ Oetinger Villa

08/30 – Opwijk, BE @ Nosta

08/31 – Nijmegen, NL @ Doornroosje

09/02 – Aarhus, DK @ UJazz Festival

09/03 – Dorset, UK @ End of the Road Festival

09/04 – London, UK @ Village Underground

09/05 – Ramsgate, UK @ Ramsgate Music Hall