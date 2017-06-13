The Internet has really done a number on modern romance. It seems like you aren’t dating right if you aren’t meeting people online in one form or another. The danger of this — besides a complete lack of social skills — is the dark hole using your WiFi to find love might lead to, where actual reality can no longer compete with love you can download.

It’s a concept Dent May explores on his new single, “Picture on a Screen”. “’Picture On A Screen’ is a love letter to a jpeg,” the Los Angeles indie songwriter tells Consequence of Sound. “It’s not just about falling in love on the Internet. It’s about falling in love with the Internet.” The track is as smooth as the resolution on the latest MacBook, with horns and plinking piano twinkling like pixels forming a lounge-y, psych pop image. “Reach out your hand to me/ I’m paralyzed in real life,” Dent May begs on the bridge. “Reach out your hand to me/ Some late night in real life.”

“Picture on a Screen” comes via the nostalgia-tinged lyric video below. There’s even a copy of Biography’s Diana: The True Story in the shot to emphasize the dangers of becoming infatuated with an image and an idea as opposed to the reality. Take a look:

“Picture on a Screen” is the latest single off Dent May’s forthcoming Across the Multiverse, due out August 18th. In support of the release, the indie pop artist has announced a new stretch of North American tour dates to take him through summer. Find those below.

Dent May 2017 Tour Dates:

08/23 – San Francisco, CA @ The Rickshaw

08/25 – Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall Roof Deck

08/26 – Seattle, WA @ Central Saloon

08/27 – Vancouver, BC @ The Cobalt

08/29 – Calgary, AB @ The Palomino

08/30 – Saskatoon, SK @ Vangelis Tavern

08/31 – Winnipeg, MB @ The Goodwill Social Club

09/01 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Entry

09/02 – Chicago, IL @ The Hideout

09/03 – Ferndale, MI @ The Loving Touch

09/06 – Boston, MA @ Once Lounge and Ballroom

09/08 – Brooklyn, NY @ Baby’s All Right

09/09 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Sound Hole

09/11 – Richmond, VA @ Strange Matter

09/12 – Atlanta, GA @ The Earl

09/14 – Oxford, MS @ Proud Larry’s

09/16 – New Orleans, LA @ Gasa Gasa

09/18 – Houston, TX @ Walter’s

09/19 – Austin, TX @ Mohawk

09/20 – El Paso, TX @ The Monarch

09/21 – Tucson, AZ @ Hotel Congress