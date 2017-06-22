Today, Depeche Mode have shared a new music video for “Going Backwards”, a highlight taken from their recently released 14th LP, Spirit. Directed by frequent collaborator Timothy Saccenti, it’s an immersive and impressive 360-degree visual capturing the UK legends as they perform a stripped-back version of the song. Check it out above.

(Read: Depeche Mode’s Martin Gore and Andy Fletcher Explain How to Save the World)

Tomorrow, June 23rd, the group will release a new audio bundle featuring the original album version of “Going Backwards” and the Highline Sessions one heard in the clip. Depeche Mode are currently on their Global Spirit Tour; for the kick-off concert, they paid homage to David Bowie with a cover of “Heroes”.