Menu
Music Videos
The latest visual candy from your favorite artists

Depeche Mode unveil immersive 360-degree video for “Going Backwards” — watch

In which the UK legends perform a stripped-back version of the Spirit track

by
on June 22, 2017, 2:10pm
0 comments

Today, Depeche Mode have shared a new music video for “Going Backwards”, a highlight taken from their recently released 14th LP, Spirit. Directed by frequent collaborator Timothy Saccenti, it’s an immersive and impressive 360-degree visual capturing the UK legends as they perform a stripped-back version of the song. Check it out above.

(Read: Depeche Mode’s Martin Gore and Andy Fletcher Explain How to Save the World)

Tomorrow, June 23rd, the group will release a new audio bundle featuring the original album version of “Going Backwards” and the Highline Sessions one heard in the clip. Depeche Mode are currently on their Global Spirit Tour; for the kick-off concert, they paid homage to David Bowie with a cover of “Heroes”.

Previous Story
NBC president says Downton Abbey movie is a go, set to begin production next year
Next Story
Spotify pulls ridiculous Justin Bieber ad calling him “Latin King”
No comments
More Stories