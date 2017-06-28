Desert Daze reveals 2017 lineup: Spiritualized, Courtney Barnett & Kurt Vile, John Cale among highlights

Desert Daze will once again descend on Joshua Tree, California this fall. Taking please October 12th through 15th at the Institute of Mentalphysics, this year’s event boasts one of its best lineups to date.

Spiritualized, Courtney Barnett + Kurt Vile’s new collaborative project, and John Cale top the eclectic bill, and it only gets more incredible from there. Panda Bear, Hope Sandoval + The Warm Inventions, Eagles Of Death Metal, King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard, Thurston Moore Group, Unknown Mortal Orchestra, The Make-Up, Ariel Pink, Liars, Emily Haines & The Soft Skeleton, Boris, Allah-Las, Twin Peaks, Atlas Sound, Avey Tare, Sunflower Bean, GØGGS, Lee Fields & The Expressions, Tortoise, and JJUUJJUU are all slated to appear.

That’s not even everything, as more artists are set to be announced in July. Tickets are available now at the Desert Daze website. Find the complete current lineup below.