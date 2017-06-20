Menu
Film
THE BEST FILMS IN ACTION, DRAMA, HORROR, AND MORE
EXPERTLY CURATED BY THE COS STAFF

Die Antwoord’s bonkers horror film Tommy Can’t Sleep stars Jack Black — watch

It was directed by group member Yolandi and also stars Ninja's daughter, 16 Jones

by
on June 20, 2017, 5:55pm
0 comments

In a recent Vice video, Die Antwoord rapper Ninja showed off his storytelling prowess by recounting a hilarious basketball game between Kanye West and Drake. Now, his groupmate Yolandi Visser has taken the opportunity to display her filmmaking skills with the release of a short horror film called Tommy Can’t Sleep.

Visser directed the utterly bizarre film, which features music by The Black Goat. Ninja’s daughter 16 Jones plays the role of Lil Tommy, while Jack Black co-stars as Big Tommy. In the black-and-white film, rats in Tommy’s room are keeping him awake, but his parents — particularly his mom — don’t believe him. When the foul-mouthed young psychopath begrudgingly returns to bed, his active imagination takes over and well, you’ll have to watch it for yourself.

Die Antwoord are currently on the road in support of their alleged final album, The Book of Zef, due out later this year. Check out the full itinerary here.

Previous Story
SZA hangs in New York City, meets the real “Drew Barrymore” in new music video — watch
Next Story
Prodigy reportedly choked on an egg while being treated in the hospital for sickle cell
No comments
More Stories