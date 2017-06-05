DJ Khaled and Drake reconnect on “To The Max”

DJ Khaled has unveiled his latest sure-fire summer banger, “To The Max”. A collaboration with Drake, it’s the third track to be released in advance of Khaled’s forthcoming studio album, Grateful. Previous teasers have included the Beyoncé and Jay Z-aided “Shining” and Song of the Summer candidate, “I’m the One”, featuring Chance the Rapper, Justin Bieber, Quavo of Migos, and Lil Wayne. “To The Max” is set to premiere Monday at 6:00 a.m. Stay tuned for the stream.

In addition to being the third single from Khaled’s Grateful, “To The Max” also marks the third collaboration between Khaled and Drake. They previously joined forces on 2011’s “I’m On One” and last year’s “For Free”. Both tracks cracked the top 15 on the Billboard Hot 100 singles chart, and something tells me “To The Max” will achieve similar success.