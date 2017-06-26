Menu
Music Videos
The latest visual candy from your favorite artists

DJ Khaled, Chance the Rapper, Quavo, and Lil Wayne perform “I’m the One” at 2017 BET Awards — watch

Plus, he's shared the video for "It's Secured" featuring Nas and Travis Scott

by
on June 26, 2017, 1:00am
0 comments

Just two days after dropping GratefulDJ Khaled supported his latest album with a high-profile appearance at the BET Awards. Since Beyoncé and JAY-Z were too busy tending to their new born twins to perform their nominated collaboration, “Shining”, Khaled instead joined forces with Chance the Rapper, Migos’ Quavo, and Lil Wayne for “I’m the One”. Justin Bieber was absent from the performance, but Khaled’s son Asahd did make a cameo. Watch the replay above.

Immediately following the performance, DJ Khaled dropped the video for another all-star track from Grateful, “It’s Secured”, featuring Nas and Travis Scott.

Click here to see more performances from the 2017 BET Awards, including Future with Kendrick Lamar, Mary J. Blige with ASAP Rocky, and Migos.

Previous Story
SZA performs “Love Galore” and “The Weekend” at 2017 BET Awards — watch
Next Story
Recapping Twin Peaks: The Return: Part 8
No comments
More Stories