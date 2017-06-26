Just two days after dropping Grateful, DJ Khaled supported his latest album with a high-profile appearance at the BET Awards. Since Beyoncé and JAY-Z were too busy tending to their new born twins to perform their nominated collaboration, “Shining”, Khaled instead joined forces with Chance the Rapper, Migos’ Quavo, and Lil Wayne for “I’m the One”. Justin Bieber was absent from the performance, but Khaled’s son Asahd did make a cameo. Watch the replay above.

Immediately following the performance, DJ Khaled dropped the video for another all-star track from Grateful, “It’s Secured”, featuring Nas and Travis Scott.

