DJ Khaled releases all-star new album, Grateful: Stream/download

DJ Khaled is back with “another one” today, as the producer extraordinaire celebrates the release of his new album, Grateful. Apple Music users can stream it in full below.

Grateful serves as the follow-up to last year’s Major Key, and like that album, boasts a truly staggering number of A-list names. Among them: Beyoncé, Rihanna, Drake, Chance the Rapper, Jay Z, Nicki Minaj, Future, Justin Bieber, Migos, Lil Wayne, Pusha T, Nas, Alicia Keys, Young Thug, 21 Savage, Rick Ross, Calvin Harris, Gucci Mane, 2 Chainz, Big Sean, and (exhale) Travis Scott. Rap kingpins Kendrick Lamar and Kanye West are missing, but who’s really keeping tally at this point?

Included on the expansive 23-track collection are early singles “Shining” featuring Queen Bey and JAY-Z, “To the Max” featuring Drizzy, the Rihanna and Bryson Tiller collab “Wild Thoughts”, and the song-of-the-summer contender “I’m the One” boasting Lil Chano, the Biebs, Migos’ Quavo, and Tunechi. The entire LP was supposedly executive produced by Asahd Tuck Khaled, DJ Khaled’s infant son and clearly the most baller baby in the world (see the album cover below).

Grateful Artwork:

Grateful Tracklist:

01. (Intro) I’m So Grateful (feat. Sizzla)

02. Shining (feat. Beyoncé and Jay Z)

03. To the Max (feat. Drake)

04. Wild Thoughts (feat. Rihanna and Bryson Tiller)

05. I’m the One (feat. Chance the Rapper, Justin Bieber, Quavo, Lil Wayne)

06. On Everything (feat. Travis Scott, Rick Ross, and Big Sean)

07. It’s Secured (feat. Nas and Travis Scott)

08. Interlude (Hallelujah) (feat. Betty Wright)

09. Nobody (feat. Alicia Keys and Nicki Minaj)

10. I Love You So Much (feat. Chance the Rapper)

11. Don’t Quit (feat. Calvin Harris, Travis Scott, and Jeremih)

12. I Can’t Even Lie (feat. Future and Nicki Minaj)

13. Down For Life (feat. PartyNextDoor, Future, Travis Scott, Rick Ross, and Kodak Black)

14. Major Bag Alert (feat. Migos)

15. Good Man (feat. Pusha T and Jadakiss)

16. Billy Ocean (feat. Fat Joe and Raekwon)

17. Pull a Caper (feat. Kodak Black, Gucci Mane, and Rick Ross)

18. That Range Rover Came With Steps (feat. Future and Yo Gotti)

19. Iced Out My Arms (feat. Future, Migos, 21 Savage, and T.I.)

20. Whatever (feat. Future, Young Thug, Rick Ross, and 2 Chainz)

21. Interlude (feat. Belly)

22. Unchanging Love (feat. Mavado)

23. Asahd Talk (Thank You Asahd)