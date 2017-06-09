DJ Khaled reveals all-star tracklist for Grateful

Major Key, the 2016 album from DJ Khaled, was a star-studded affair from top to bottom. For his follow-up, however, the producer extraordinaire may have actually just one-upped himself. Revealed on his Instagram account this afternoon, the tracklist for Grateful reads like a hip-hop fan’s dream come true in terms of special guests.

Over the course of the LP’s generous helping of 23 tracks, all of the game’s biggest names come out to play: Beyoncé, Rihanna, Drake, Chance the Rapper, Jay Z, Nicki Minaj, Future, Justin Bieber, Migos, Lil Wayne, Pusha T, Nas, Alicia Keys, Young Thug, 21 Savage, Rick Ross, Calvin Harris, Gucci Mane, and (exhale) Travis Scott, among countless, countless others. The album’s missing two famous rap faces in Kendrick Lamar and Kanye West, but who’s really keeping count at this point?

Grateful includes the previously released singles “Shining” featuring Queen Bey and Jay Z, “To the Max” featuring Drizzy, and the song-of-the-summer contender “I’m the One” boasting Lil Chano, the Biebs, Migos’ Quavo, and Tunechi. Due out June 23rd, the entire album was executive produced by DJ Khaled’s infant son and clearly the most baller baby in the world, Asahd Tuck Khaled (no joke).

Check out the tracklist below.

Grateful Tracklist:

01. (Intro) I’m So Grateful (feat. Sizzla)

02. Shining (feat. Beyoncé and Jay Z)

03. To the Max (feat. Drake)

04. Wild Thoughts (feat. Rihanna and Bryson Tiller)

05. I’m the One (feat. Chance the Rapper, Justin Bieber, Quavo, Lil Wayne)

06. On Everything (feat. Travis Scott, Rick Ross, and Big Sean)

07. It’s Secured (feat. Nas and Travis Scott)

08. Interlude (Hallelujah) (feat. Betty Wright)

09. Nobody (feat. Alicia Keys and Nicki Minaj)

10. I Love You So Much (feat. Chance the Rapper)

11. Don’t Quit (feat. Calvin Harris, Travis Scott, and Jeremih)

12. I Can’t Even Lie (feat. Future and Nicki Minaj)

13. Down For Life (feat. PartyNextDoor, Future, Travis Scott, Rick Ross, and Kodak Black)

14. Major Bag Alert (feat. Migos)

15. Good Man (feat. Pusha T and Jadakiss)

16. Billy Ocean (feat. Fat Joe and Raekwon)

17. Pull a Caper (feat. Kodak Black, Gucci Mane, and Rick Ross)

18. That Range Rover Came With Steps (feat. Future and Yo Gotti)

19. Iced Out My Arms (feat. Future, Migos, 21 Savage, and T.I.)

20. Whatever (feat. Future, Young Thug, Rick Ross, and 2 Chainz)

21. Interlude (feat. Belly)

22. Unchanging Love (feat. Mavado)

23. Asahd Talk (Thank You Asahd)

