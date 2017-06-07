Donald Glover confirms the end of Childish Gambino, says it’s not “punk” enough

During his set at Governors Ball Music Festival last weekend, Donald Glover hinted that his Childish Gambino project was in its final days. “You’re in my heart,” he said to the crowd. “I’ll see you for the last Gambino album.”

Now, Glover has revealed just why he’s chosen to shut down the hip-hop alter ego that’s released three albums over the last five years, including 2016’s “Awaken, My Love!”. Apparently, Childish Gambino is neither “punk” enough for him, nor “necessary,” likening it to a film franchise that’s no longer edgy or interesting and probably should get the axe.

“There’s nothing worst than like a third sequel, like a third movie and we’re like, ‘again?’” Glover told The Huffington Post during a press event for his critically acclaimed FX show Atlanta. “You know, I like it when something’s good and when it comes back there’s a reason to come back, there’s a reason to do that.”

“Like I feel like there’s gotta be a reason to do things and I always had a reason to be punk,” he continued. “Being punk just always felt really good to me and we always looked at ‘Atlanta’ as a punk show and I feel like the direction I would go with Childish Gambino wouldn’t be punk anymore. As much as ‘Redbone’ [a single off Awaken] is a punk song because it’s a gospel song that’s on the radio, I’m like there’s only so far you can go before you just are the radio.”

What does Glover consider to be punk, you ask? Well, in addition to Atlanta, which enters its second season in 2018, roles in Disney’s Han Solo anthology film, Jon Favreau’s live-action remake of The Lion King, and an animated Deadpool series on FXX.