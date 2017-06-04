Menu
Donald Glover says next Childish Gambino album will likely be his last

Rapper/actor made the comments during his set at Governors Ball

on June 04, 2017, 12:20pm
Photo by Heather Kaplan

Donald Glover has seen his star on the rise following the success of his FX series Atlanta. He has been cast to play Lando Calrissian in Disney’s Han Solo anthology film; will voice Simba in Jon Favreau’s live-action remake of The Lion King; and is turning Deadpool into an animated series for FXX. The busy schedule has already led Glover to delay Atlanta’s second season until 2018, and the news also isn’t great for fans of Glover’s hip-hop project Childish Gambino.

During his set at Governors Ball Music Festival last night, Glover hinted that the next Childish Gambino album would be his last. “You’re in my heart,” he said. “I’ll see you for the last Gambino album.”

To date, Glover has released three albums as Childish Gambino, including last year’s “Awaken, My Love!”. Below, watch fan-shot footage from last night’s Gov Ball performance.

WORLDDDDSTARRRR!!!!

A post shared by Maximilian Hontz (@_bermuda) on

even sexier live. can i please watch this show again? #redbone #childishgambino #awakenmylove #govballnyc

A post shared by adelle (@adelleplaton) on

 

